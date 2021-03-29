'Don't Know How She Died': Mamata Banerjee On 85-yr-old Nimta Poll Violence Victim's Death

After 85-year old Nimta poll violence victim Shobha Majumdar's death just 4 days after her discharge from hospital post an alleged attack by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons in February, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave her first reaction on this issue while addressing a rally in Nandigram. Ever on the counter-attack, the WB CM slammed the BJP instead, pointing out locations of Uttar Pradesh where incidents have recently happened.

The Nimta victim passed away on March 29, four days after being discharged from the hospital. The woman was the mother of BJP worker Gopal Majumdar and was allegedly thrashed by three TMC workers on February 27. An FIR was registered based on their complaint to the police. A number of other BJP leaders have also taken up the matter, with the party holding a press conference on the same, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda also refusing to spare Trinamool.

Earlier on Monday, TMC MP Saugata Roy defended his party and said that TMC has nothing to do with her death and that the victim lost her life due to old age and ailments.

Political Violence In Bengal

As the Assembly polls begin in West Bengal, the increasing instances of political violence that have been reported time and again appear to show no signs of slowing down. BJP has alleged that it has lost nearly 130 of its workers over the last 2 years. BJP President JP Nadda had said, "Over 130 workers have been killed, there is a jungle raj here by TMC goons, and Bengal wants to get rid of this. This is their nature. This is their style of working. Bengal now wants to re-establish the culture of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Rabindranath Tagore, and Syama Prasad Mukherjee." The second of 8 phases of voting will be held on April 1, after a massive 82% turnout was reported on Day 1.

(Image: PTI/ANI)