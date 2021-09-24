'Don't Know My Name? MM, MM': TMC MLA Madan Mitra Releases Rap Song For Durga Puja

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra has released a new rap song for the upcoming Durga Puja season which has gone viral on social media. The music video titled ‘India Wanna’ve Her Betiyaa’, which features Madan Mitra spitting bars alongside a traditional Durga Vandana, has left netizens amused.

In the 5-minute clip, Madan Mitra begins the video with the classic Jaago Maa Durga Vandana clad in a yellow kurta and red dhoti. However, minutes later he breaks into a rap verse and begins rapping ‘India Wanna’ve Her Betiyaa’, shifting attires from the traditional puja outfit to shirts, a cap and chains of fairy lights around his neck.

Certain lines from the song drew the particular attention of the netizens. One such line that has gone viral from the TMC MLA's song is -"Don't know my name? I'm MM, MM.” Referring to himself as a 'colourful boy, Madan Mitra continues his rap song against the backdrop of Kolkata highrises. For the most part, the song features variations of “Jaago Maa", however, his colourful get up in the song along with its amusing lyrics have made it viral.

It is interesting to note that Madan Mitra's new song ‘India Wanna’ve Her Betiyaa’ is a take on the Mamata Banerjee-led party's song- 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay' (Bengal wants its own daughter) which was used during the campaign of the West Bengal Assembly ELections.

In the song, the senior Trinamool Congress leader also drops in a mention of Bhabanipur, which is gearing up for a crucial battle between Mamata Banerjee and BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrwal saying, “Bhabanipur to Kamarhati, West Bengal to desher mati, Bangla hobe ebar Delhi-r ghati, Mamata-r haath dhore samne haati." The Bhabanipur by-elections will be held on September 30. The polls are crucial for Banerjee who needs to get re-elected as an MLA by November 5 to continue as the Chief Minister of the state.

Netizens react