'Don't Let Down Captain Amarinder Singh': MLAs Write To High Command Amid Power Tussle

In the middle of the ongoing tussle in Punjab Congress, 10 party MLAs in a letter urged the high command 'not to let down' Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh 'due to whose unrelenting efforts the party stands well-entrenched' in the state. The letter was written by Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill; Qadian MLA Fateh Bajwa; Bassi Pathana MLA Gurpreet Singh GP; Gill MLA Kuldip Singh Vaid; Shrihargobindpur MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi; Baba Bakala MLA Santokh Singh Bhalaipur; Bhoa MLA Joginderpal; Maur MLA Jagdev Singh Kamalu; Bhadaur MLA Pirmal Singh Khalsa; and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. The letter read,

"There was no doubt that the appointment of state PPCC chief was the prerogative of the party high command but at the same time washing dirty linen in public has only decreased the party graph during the last couple of months."

Punjab MLAs write letter to party high command

As per a statement, the MLAs said that the party credited Amarinder Singh for having gained its power again in the state in the aftermath of the 1984 attack on Darbar Sahib and the subsequent genocide of the Sikhs in Delhi and elsewhere in the country. The statement also said that since merely 6 months are left for the state Assembly elections, pulling the party apart would only result in harming its winning prospects in the 2022 polls.

The MLAs said, "Captain Amarinder Singh commanded immense respect across different sections of the society in the state, particularly the farmers for whom he even endangered his chair as CM while passing the 2004 Termination of Waters Agreement Act,"

MLAs demand public apology from Punjab Congress Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

The MLAs also demanded that Navjot Singh Sidhu should put out a public apology "so that the party and government can function in tandem." Sidhu had posted a number of tweets speaking against the Punjab CM. The MLAs continued to speak about Navjot Singh Sidhu and said, "no doubt an asset to the party but condemning and criticising his own party and government in the public view has only created a rift in the cadres and weakened it", regarding his celebrity status. The letter ended with the MLAs saying that they hope the party high command will take cognizance of their suggestions and will keep in mind the status, contribution and background of the CM of the state in mind while making important decisions for the party.

