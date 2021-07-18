'Don't Let Grape Of Power...': Shiv Sena Asks NCP MP Not To Create 'enmity' Between MVA

Shortly after National Congress Party, Member of Parliament, and actor Dr Amol Kolhe claimed "Uddhav Thackeray is Chief Minister of Maharashtra only because of Sharad Pawar's blessings," the Shiv Sena subsequently adviced its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally to not start 'enmity' between the two parties and let the 'grapes of power' that they got 'turn sour'.

MP Kolhe had made the comment in a public event on Saturday.

Shiv Sena spokesperson tease Kohle's comment

Replying to Kolhe's comment, Shiv Sena spokesperson Kishor Kanhere in a statement asked the NCP's Shirur MP to not forget that "Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar and Dastur Sharad Pawar himself are constantly consulting with Uddhav Saheb to run the state."

"It's time for Amol Kolhe's memory test. An actor, who is used to read out written dialogues, has perhaps forgotten that he is in politics because of the blessings of the same Uddhav Thackeray. Don't let the grape of power you got get sour," added the Shiv Sena Spokesperson.

NCP chief meets Maha CM

Notably, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai. Notably, it was the second meeting between Pawar and Thackeray in the last one and a half months and it came at a time when speculations are rife about trouble in the coalition. According to sources, the meeting lasted 30 minutes while the two leaders discussed the coordination of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state among other issues.

Meanwhile, the growing cracks within the Maha Vikas Aghadi triple alliance became more evident recently as Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole claimed that the state government is keeping 'an eye over his movement' as it 'fears' his party's growing influence in the state.

Speaking at a meeting of Congress workers in Lonavala, Patole had maintained that the state government was closely watching his activities as MVA allies (Shiv Sena and the NCP) feel the 'ground is slipping from beneath their feet.

"Congress is resurrecting itself in the state and this has caused disquiet among the Shiv Sena and the NCP," Patole had said without naming the two MVA partners in his speech.