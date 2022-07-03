'Don't Mock Oppn, Learn From Their Mistakes And Don't Repeat It': PM Modi At BJP Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders at the National Executive Meeting in Hyderabad on July 3 and post the meeting, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, shed some light on PM Modi's speech to the cadre.

While speaking to the media, Prasad said, "With 'Sneh Yatra', the Prime Minister talked of a new politics in the country, a new political culture where the political ecosystem transcends beyond battering and goes for coordination and also affection."

Ravi Shankar Prasad further informed that PM Modi also spoke about various political parties that are fighting for their existence and said, "we should neither laugh at them nor mock them. Instead, we should learn from them and refrain from committing such acts that they have committed".

"The Prime Minister said the second thing that our thinking should be from appeasement to satisfaction and when we do this only then our goals of - 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas' will be fulfilled," Prasad said.

'Time up for parivaarvadi parties'

PM Modi also underlined that time is up for parties that practise parivaarvad or dynastic policies and that the youth are rejecting those parties due to the lack of democracy in them.

Republic has learned that the Prime Minister also highlighted India's growth in the world and how it was being acknowledged by various figures and data. "India is the largest fastest growing economy, Now we are reaching 200 crore vaccine doses. In the last 8 years, we have been a P2G2 government--Pro people, Proactive, and Good governance. From tushtikaran to Truptikaran (ensuring saturation of benefits to all beneficiaries)," he said.

PM Modi also lauded the cadres of BJP, especially those working in trying circumstances like West Bengal and Telangana. He said that it was remarkable that despite the times, they hadn’t ever given up on their cause of 'seva of Maa Bharti', sources said.

After the meeting with the leaders, the PM addressed a public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalpa Sabha' to set the tone for the saffron party's preparedness ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

