'Don't Need A Certificate From Mayawati': UP DyCM Lambasts BSP Chief Over RSS Criticism

Hitting out at Mayawati on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya asserted that RSS and BJP did not require a certificate from the BSP supremo. She had frowned upon RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on Hindu-Muslim unity, stressing that people will find it difficult to digest this. Maintaining that there was nothing wrong with what Bhagwat said, Maurya lamented that no appreciation was forthcoming from leaders such as Mayawati.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya remarked, "RSS, BJP and their governments do not require a certificate from Mayawati. All political leaders should welcome such a serious statement. All of us are Indians irrespective of which religion, caste and region we belong to. I feel it is very wrong for the BSP chief and other leaders to find fault in this instead of appreciating it. I welcome RSS Sarsanghchalak's statement."

Speaking at the launch of the book 'The Meeting of Minds: A Bridging Initiative' on July 4, Bhagwat spoke about the virtue of being Indians first. The DNA of all Indians is the same for the last 40,000 years. We all come from the same ancestors and it is scientifically proven and that is what unites us, and not politics," Mohan Bhagwat opined.

Mayawati lashes out at RSS chief

Addressing a press conference a day earlier, Mayawati contended that Muslims will find it very difficult to believe the RSS unless BJP and its governments undergo a change in their mindset and style of functioning. Contending that there is a huge difference between the words and deeds of RSS, Mayawati shared some examples from BSP's political journey. Accusing RSS of perpetuating casteism and communal violence in India, she questioned why it has been unable to institutionalize its ideals in BJP.

BSP supremo Mayawati stated, "Everyone knows the difference between the words and deeds of RSS, BJP and their governments. It is not correct for the RSS chief to criticize the politics of this country and term it as 'divisive'. The reality is that casteism, politics of revenge and communal violence have affected normal life as RSS is blindly supporting BJP and its governments without caring for the people."

"BJP has no existence without the support of RSS. It is worth thinking about why the RSS has not been able to ensure the implementation of what Bhagwat said yesterday in BJP and its governments. It is clear that there is a world of difference between RSS's words and deeds," the former Uttar Pradesh CM added.