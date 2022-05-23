'Don't Need To Prove My Patriotism,' Says Mahua Moitra After Speech In UK On Indian Govt

'Don't need to prove my patriotism every time I open my mouth,' was Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra's response on being questioned for his address at the 'Idea for India' conclave held in the United Kingdom a few days back. Reiterating the statement made in the conclave that there was a need for a multi-cultural government in India, the Trinamool Congress leader highlighted 'not a uni-dimensional, narrow one' on Twitter.

'Don't need to prove my patriotism'

A panellist alongside Congress Rahul Gandhi, Salman Khurshid, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, and CPI(M)'s Sitharam Yechury, the TMC leader pondered upon the question -'What the next 25 years hold for India?' Expressing her views on the subject, she said that the first past the post system was a bar in the government being multi-cultural. She proposed proportional representation as an alternative, which she claimed would pave the way for people of all cultures to be adequately represented.

To strengthen her argument, she presented the example of the Kingdom, where she claimed multiculturalism was thriving. She called the Boris Johnson cabinet diverse and highlighted how a brown man born to Indian parents was Chancellor of the Exchequer, referring to Rishi Sunak.

'Sonia Gandhi is the only one...'

“Tell me one white person born in India to nationalised white parents, like missionaries who have been working in India for 30 years, who has the chance of being elected to a club board? Zero. So when we talk about building a temple on land in the UK, presumably an all-white or majority-white body passed it. That is impossible in India. The fact we are in this room. I don’t think multiculturalism is a failed idea at all," Moitra was quoted as saying in reports.