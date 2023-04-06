'Don't Prioritise Individuals': Anil Antony Sends Clear Msg To Congress After Joining BJP

Former Congress member Anil Antony joined the BJP on Thursday and a war of words erupted between both parties. While his father and former Defence Minister AK Antony slammed the saffron party for 'diluting' India's unity, his son lauded PM Narendra Modi for his vision. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Anil Antony reiterated the same and compared the Congress party's priorities with the BJP's.

Congress and BJP have different priorities, says Anil Antony

"The interest of the nation nor of the people is their primary interest," Anil Antony said about Congress. "The current Congress party only prioritises the interests of two-three particular individuals. I'm not naming them but I am sure you know who I am talking about," he added.

"Right now India is the youngest country in the world; almost 65% is under 40 (years of age), almost 50% are under 27. We are a very young country and at this moment I do not believe that the current Congress party resonates with young India in any manner. At the same time, we have a Prime Minister who is working with a very solid vision to transform this nation into a developed country by 2047," Antony said adding that the Congress party is "not working for the nation, it is working for 2-3 individuals."

"And on the other side, there is an organisation which is led by a Prime Minister who is the most popular leader in India and across the world. So as a young Indian, I made a natural choice and I am very glad that I made this choice because I am getting a chance to be part of this transformational process," he said.

What made him quit Congress?

Answering why he left Congress, Antony said that the party has been quite active in compromising national interest for politics. "Finally this is all about ideals and your concepts of the nation. In the last two-three months, the Congress party did not have any problem in standing with people who were willing to question India's sovereignty...territorial integrity."

"The Congress party and some of their core leaders did not have any reluctance to go outside the country and try to get hostile forces inside the country to create turbulence because it is against the government. So this is a party which is openly willing to compromise national interest for little political gains. And I feel it is not something I can do," he stated.

On Savarkar controversy and opposition targeting Centre for ED action

When asked about his views on the controversy that erupted after Rahul Gandhi cited Veer Savarkar while refusing to apologise for his UK remarks, Antony said that several big leaders including Indira Gandhi and Narasimha Rao have made similar statements and that the party should learn from its mistakes. "All the Congressmen should go through it and learn something through it," he said.

Antony also advised the party to "stop focusing on transgressions of one or two individuals and it should start focusing on national and public interest. Then maybe people may think differently."

On the opposition parties' allegations of Centre misusing agencies like CBI and ED, Antony said, "I have the highest of regards and I do believe that our institutions are sacrosanct and the integrity of our institutions are uncompromised."