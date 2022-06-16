'Don't Restrict Youth's Dreams To 4 Years': Kejriwal On Centre's Agnipath Scheme

Claiming that the Agnipath scheme of the central government was being opposed throughout India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the youth of the country want to dedicate their 'whole life to the country and not just 4 years'. Taking to Twitter, the supremo of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appealed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, to give the youth a chance to do so.

"The central government's new scheme in army recruitment is being opposed everywhere in the country. Young people are very angry. Their demands are just right. Army is the pride of our country, our youth want to give their whole life to the country, don't keep their dreams tied to 4 years."

"Those, who are now overage due to a halt in the recruitment in the army for the last two years, should also be given a chance," said the former bureaucrat in his tweet.

The tweet comes days after the Centre unveiled the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of 45,000 soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis, with an aim to cut the ballooning salary and pensions bill. The soldiers to be recruited under the scheme will be called 'Agniveer'.

सेना भर्ती में केंद्र सरकार की नई योजना का देश में हर तरफ़ विरोध हो रहा है। युवा बहुत नाराज़ हैं। उनकी माँग एकदम सही हैं।



सेना हमारे देश की शान है, हमारे युवा अपना पूरा जीवन देश को देना चाहते हैं, उनके सपनों को 4 साल में बांधकर मत रखिए।



Agnipath scheme

The age requirement for the 'Agniveers' is 17.5 to 21 years, and up to 25% of these recruits may be absorbed for regular service. Both men and women are eligible.

"The recruitments will begin within the next 90 days, and the first batch will be ready by July 2023," said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, having announced the scheme, shortly after the Cabinet Committee on Security approved it. “The Agnipath recruitment scheme is a transformative initiative that will provide a youthful profile to the armed forces,” Singh said.

Currently, the Army recruits young people under the short service commission for an initial tenure of 10 years, which is extendable up to 14 years. The scheme is aimed at slashing the salary and pension bills of the three services, which have been increasing rapidly.

The defence budget of Rs 5,25,166 crore for 2022-23 included Rs 1,19,696 crore for defence pensions. The allocation for revenue expenditure was Rs 2,33,000 crore. The revenue expenditure includes the expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments.