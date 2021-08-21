'Don't Test Us': Mehbooba Mufti Outrageously Compares J&K Situation To Afghanistan

PDP president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday made an outrageous statement in demand of restoration of Article 370. Mehbooba Mufti yet again ranted over the 'Talibanisation' of India's probing agencies by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Recently, Mufti had accused the BJP of 'Talibanising' Indian media and probing agencies after her mother Gulshan Nazir, on Wednesday, was grilled for four hours in the money laundering case.

However, this time, Mehbooba went one step ahead and drew a narrative of the ongoing chaotic situation in Kabul to Jammu & Kashmir. In her address to a rally, Mufti warned the Indian government of the consequences of the people of Kashmir losing their patience.

"A princely state like Jammu & Kashmir is nowhere else in the world. People of Kashmir are not cowards because they have patience. The path of non-violence takes more courage. There is no courage required to take up arms, be it for the forces or the people of Kashmir. But the day this patience of Kashmiris will be broken then you will all be destroyed," said Mehbooba Mufti.

"Don't test us, see what happened in the neighbouring country Afghanistan. Such powerful American forces had to leave Afghanistan. So start talks on Kashmir and rectify your mistake of illegally removing Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu & Kashmir," Mufti further stated.

While interacting with the media, Mufti reiterated the 'Talibanisation' of Indian agencies.

"BJP is using investigative agencies against opposition leaders, they put students behind bars. From big institutions to small institutions, BJP has talibanised it. It means they run the institutions at gunpoint," said Mufti.

Enforcement Directorate grills Mehbooba Mufti's mother

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's mother Gulshan Nazir on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to money laundering in Srinagar. The ED grilled Gulshan Nazir for nearly four hours as she was accompanied by her daughter Mehbooba Mufti.

Nazir, the wife of former Union Home Minister and ex-Chief Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, had earlier been summoned on three occasions, a move which was termed by the PDP as a political vendetta against the party that has been opposing the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The criminal case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is linked to the recovery of at least two diaries by the ED after raids on an alleged associate of Mehbooba Mufti.

The diaries contained the details of some purported payments made from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund in alleged contravention of rules. These funds are alleged to have been diverted during the People's Democratic Party (PDP) rule in the erstwhile state.

A few lakh rupees from these funds are alleged to have been transferred into the accounts of Nazir and some others, and the ED wants to question her about it, the officials said, according to PTI.

(Image Credits: AP)