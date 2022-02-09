'Don't Understand This Fear': PM Modi Attacks Congress Over Difficulty In Mentioning Nehru

In an exclusive interview with ANI's editor Smita Prakash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about various issues related to the upcoming assembly polls and other political parties. This is the first interview that the PM will be giving in the year 2022. In the interview, PM Modi addressed the controversy around his scathing attacks on the former and the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Parliament over dynasty politics.

He said, "I didn't speak against anyone's father/grandfather...I said what a former PM had said... Government is a continuity. It's the right of the nation (to know).They say we don't mention Nehru ji. If we do, then too there's difficulty. I don't understand this fear."

PM Modi also rained scathing attacks on dynasty politics by saying 'it is a big threat and biggest enemy of democracy' and severely compromises on the talent coming into a political party. Further elaborating on his 'fake Samajwadi' jibe at Samajwadi Party in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, he said that these parties were concerned about 'parivarvad'.

PM Modi on former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

PM Modi took a dig at former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru during his speech at Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. PM Modi alleged that he did ignore Goa for his vested interest, due to which the state had to be under foreign rule for more than 15 years. He had said, "This year is the 60th anniversary of Goa's Liberation. Had similar steps been taken the way Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel made strategies for Junagadh and Hyderabad, Goa wouldn't have been under foreign rule till so late. Newspapers at that time said that Pandit Nehru was only concerned about his international image. For his vested interest, he ignored Goa & took no steps when Goans were shot at. Then PM had denied help to the Satyagrahis, and the state had to be in foreign rule for 15 years more."

Image: ANI/Twitter/@PMNehru