Don't Use Balasaheb's Name: Sanjay Raut Tells Sena Rebels, Accuses Them Of Backstabbing

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday slammed the rebelling Eknath Shinde faction for naming their block 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'. Late Bal Thackeray is the founder of Shiv Sena and the father of incumbent Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"As Uddhav Thackeray said, don't use Balasaheb's name, use your father's name to seek votes. Those who are camping outside call themselves the devotees of Balasaheb Thackeray. Had they been the devotees of Thackeray, they would not have backstabbed the party. Their father is in Delhi," said Raut, in a veiled jibe at BJP.

Around 38 Shiv Sena MLAs led by Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde are camping in a hotel in BJP-led Assam. They have demanded that Shiv Sena end its "unnatural" alliance with the Congress and NCP, and rejoin the BJP.

Use your own father's name to seek votes: Uddhav Thackeray

On Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray had asked the rebels to not use his father's name for the purpose of seeking votes. “I’ve already said that they (rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won’t interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray’s name. Seek votes in your father's name,” he said in an address.

The Eknath Shinde camp clarified on Saturday they will not merge with the BJP but form another faction within the Shiv Sena.

Earlier this week, Sanjay Raut claimed that he was in touch with 20 rebel MLAs who wanted to return to Maharashtra and join the Uddhav Thackeray camp. Today, in a cryptic tweet, Raut said, "How long will you stay in Guwahati, ultimately you will have to return to Chowpati (Mumbai)."

The Shiv Sena, on June 25, passed a six-point resolution in the national executive meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray at the Shiv Sena Bhawan in Mumbai. As informed by Sanjay Raut, the 6 resolutions include: Marathi Asmita; CM has been authorized to take all decisions of the party; Strict action will be taken against rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde; No one will have the right to use the name of the late Balasaheb Thackeray; Shiv Sena will lead on Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, and Legal action will be taken against those who don't follow the ideology.