'Don't Vote For Those From Hyderabad, Furfura Sharif', Appeals Mamata Ahead Of Phase 3

Ahead of the third phase of the election in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday appealed to the voters to not let their votes get 'divided' by voting for 'a man from Hyderabad' and 'a young boy from Furfura Sharif'. She seemed to be taking a dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Abbas Siddiqui, a cleric and head of Furfura Sharif who has floated the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

"Both have taken crores of money from BJP and are dividing voters on communal lines. They are dividing Hindus and Muslims, but don't let them do that because voting for them is equal to voting for BJP," she said.

One of Bharatiya Janata Party's functionaries exuding confidence that it will work in their favour stated, "Raigadh has a 30 percent Muslim population. Muslims voted for TMC in the previous polls but they would now also be voting for the Left candidate and division is likely to dent TMC candidate's chance This explains the CM's fervent appeal to let not non-BJP parties divide their votes."

West Bengal Elections

After a power-packed second phase that witnessed the intense face-off between Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal is ready for the third phase on April 6. In the third phase, 205 candidates across parties are in the fray for 31 constituencies in Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Paraganas districts.

The first phase of elections took place on March 27 while the second phase took place on April 1. In the first phase, the voter turnout was over 86 percent while in the second phase it was over 80 percent.

The voting for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.

