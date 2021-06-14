'Don't Want Blood-soaked Bengal': Guv Dhankar Appeals To CM Mamata After Meeting Suvendu

Referring to the deteriorating law and order situation, Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday raised an appeal on behalf of the people of the 'blood-soaked' state to end violence. Citing the words of Rabindra Nath Tagore- 'where the mind is without fear & head is held high', he asserted that no one's mind was free from fear in the state, and added that democracy was 'breathing its last'. Outlining the need to improve the situation, and ensure that democracy thrives, he demanded action from the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

Fear quotient is so high that democracy is breathing its last. I request govt officials & CM -- it is vital for us that democracy thrives. I hope CM will take necessary steps & govt will adopt a positive approach. We can't allow Bengal to be on fire: West Bengal Governor pic.twitter.com/rEUr4S2ay1 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021

Suvendu Adhikari along with a delegation of MLAs met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

The statement of Governor Dhankar comes after BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in State Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari along with a delegation of party's MLAs met him at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata and submitted a Memorandum of Understanding, in which he apprised him of several inappropriate incidents happening in Bengal. As per reports, in the MoU, the delegation brought to attention mainly four points, which include post-poll violence with a special focus on incidents of Tiljala and Chandan Nagar and anti-defection law.

West Bengal: BJP leader & Leader of Opposition in State Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari along with a delegation of party's MLAs met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan, Kolkata to apprise him of several inappropriate incidents happening in Bengal & discuss other important matters pic.twitter.com/iuvjwCxQN5 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021

The anti-defection law holds significance at a time when many TMC leaders who had joined BJP, right before the 2021 assembly elections are making or planning to make a comeback to the party, the most recent example of this is the return of senior leader Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy. After meeting the delegation, Governor Dhankar said," Being the constitutional head of the state, let me make it clear that anti-defection law is applicable in full force in Bengal. It's as much applicable here as in other parts of the country."

Post-poll violence

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC, and ISF have been up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of poll results. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda visited WB for two days where he met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata, North 24 Parganas, and Gopalpur. In another development, CM Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons. She also warned that her government will act against anyone circulating "fake videos" on post-poll violence. Ignoring Banerjee's opposition, the WB Governor visited violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar and areas of Assam where people from the state are camping.

