'Don't Want Singur-type Case': Mamata Reacts To Scindia Amid Row Over Land For Airports

West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday responded to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's remark that the state government is not giving land for the construction of airports. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that the Centre can't build airports without finding land and added that she doesn't want a Singur type of situation.

Reacting to Scindia's statement, CM Banerjee said, "They (Centre) can't just build airports without finding land. I don't want another Singur. I don't want Singur type situation. I need to find the land (and) it takes time. If Centre is in a hurry why don't they give us the land."

Centre wants to build 2nd airport for Kolkata, state not giving land: Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that the Central government has elaborate infrastructure development plans for Bengal including a second airport for Kolkata, but the TMC government has not yet provided the land for it.

Scindia claimed that he has been asking for a dialogue with Mamata Banerjee for six months for the purpose of setting up another airport since the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airpot has reached its capacity, but there has been no response from the state government.

"We want a new airport to be built in Kolkata, the existing one is at present running at maximum capacity and for several years, letters and views are being exchanged for a new site, but no concrete step has come from the state government," he told reporters at a press conference in Kolkata.

Stating that his ministry has elaborate plans for the development of civil aviation in West Bengal, the Union Minister said how work for the proposed new airport could not start "until the land is made available" to the Airports Authority of India.

"We are investing Rs 700 crore for the present (NSCBI) airport. A new technical block cum control tower will be made operational at a cost of Rs 300 crore," he said, adding that a new taxiway is being built for Rs 265 crore.