Eknath Shinde After Ajit Pawar Joins Cabinet: Double Engine Govt Gets Triple Engine Boost

Eknath Shinde welcomed Ajit Pawar into his government as Sharad Pawar's nephew split the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and took oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra chief minister said that with two deputy chief ministers his government will go from being a double-engine government to a triple-engine government and will be working with triple speed for the development of Maharashtra.

Double-engine govt now Triple engine: Eknath Shinde

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the Maharashtra CM said, "Our Shiv Sena and BJP coalition government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is progressing on the path of development. Ajit Pawar and his loyalists who believe in the state's development have now supported our alliance by joining us and have converted our double-engine government to a triple-engine government. We all united will be now working with triple speed for the development of Maharashtra. This will benefit our state".

He further said: "Ajit Pawar came to our party on his own and took oath because he wanted development. The person who is the most hardworking in the party is mostly ignored, not given much importance and treated as secondary. This is why he has joined our party. I welcome all of them".

Asked about cabinet seat-sharing, Shinde said there is enough time to hold a discussion over the matter. He added that the opposition who got 4-5 seats in Lok Sabha elections won't be able to manage even those number of seats in the upcoming elections.

Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after taking oath as Deputy CM

Ajit Pawar changed his Twitter bio after joining the Eknath Shinde government. His Twitter bio now reads: Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra | Member of Legislative Assembly, Baramati | Former LoP, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly | NCP Leader.

While addressing a press conference, the newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, said, "Today, we have decided to support the Maharashtra government and took oath as ministers. There will be a discussion on the portfolios later. Considering all aspects at the national level, we thought that we should support development."

Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dhamaramrao Aatram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, and Anil Patil are the eight MLAs who took oath along with Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar is said to have the support of 43 out of 53 MLAs in the state, according to the Bharatiya Janata Party. On the other hand, Sharad Pawar has claimed 80% of the MLAs who have gone with Ajit Pawar will come back.