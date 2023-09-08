'Doubt If JD(S) Will Even Survive, All The Best': DK Shivakumar On BJP-JD(S) Alliance

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-JD(S) alliance, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asked how will the party maintain its ideology by being an ally to BJP and expressed doubt if the party would even survive.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), "It will be very happy if the BJP-JDS alliance faces the Lok Sabha elections. But I don't know how JDS will maintain its ideology after the alliance, I don't know if the party will survive or not. I have no objection to their alliance. All the best to him."

ಬಿಜೆಪಿ - ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್‌ ಮೈತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ಲೋಕಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಎದುರಿಸುವುದಾದರೆ ಬಹಳ ಸಂತೋಷ. ಆದರೆ ಮೈತ್ರಿಯಾದ ನಂತರ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್‌ ತನ್ನ ಸಿದ್ಧಾಂತ ಹೇಗೆ ಉಳಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತದೆ ಗೊತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ, ಪಕ್ಷ ಉಳಿಯುತ್ತೋ ಇಲ್ಲವೋ ಗೊತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ. ಅವರ ಮೈತ್ರಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ವಿರೋಧವಂತೂ ಇಲ್ಲ. ಅವರಿಗೆ ಆಲ್‌ ದಿ ಬೆಸ್ಟ್‌. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 8, 2023

This comes after BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa announced the finalisation of the alliance between the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) and the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, sources within the JD(S) confirmed.

JDS-BJP alliance is final, says former Karnataka CM

Early on Friday, while speaking to the Republic Kannada, Yediyurappa made a huge announcement saying, "The BJP and JD(S) alliance is final." He also stated that the BJP has decided to let the JD(S) contest in several key constituencies, including Kolar, Hassan, Mandya, and Bangalore Rural. Yediyurappa further noted that Amit Shah himself declared four seats for the JD(S).

As per sources, an important meeting was conducted between top leaders of both parties to ally with the state. The meeting witnessed the presence of BJP senior leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, alongside former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda.

Negotiations underway from several months

The sources have also claimed that discussions and negotiations between the BJP and JD(S) have been in progress for several months and an official announcement of this alliance is likely to take place in New Delhi, and it will be graced by the presence of HD Deve Gowda and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, sources said. They also added that a significant announcement is slated to take place after September 11.