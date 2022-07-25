‘Downplaying’: Suvendu Adhikari Calls Out Mamata Banerjee As She Distances From Partha

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave her first reaction over state minister Partha Chatterjee's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Monday slammed the CM for justifying 'nepotism in her statement, downplaying the level of corruption that has taken place'.

While addressing the media, Suvendu Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee has made such comments in which she has given her introduction once again. She has mentioned the name of a retired judge whose name she has proposed for the post of Lokayukta. She is trying to justify the corruption in all kinds of recruitment in West Bengal."

He went on to say that the Chief Minister downplayed the corruption and accused her of making 'self-contradictory' comments.

The Chief Minister in this case should know, that in the process of recruitment you cannot nullify the process of taking examinations on the basis of merit. Those who are agitating against this, you are humiliating them. You are downplaying the corruption. You are making self-contradictory comments. If 100 people get recruited, then one nepotism is not abnormal, that's what Mamata said."

Earlier in the day, CM Mamata Banerjee gave her first reaction in Partha Chatterjee's arrest, and disapproved her images being allegedly used with the money recovered from Chatterjee by the ED, accusing the BJP of media trial and trying malign TMC and her image.

She said, "I don't take money or salary even for my service. I run myself by money I get from my books. There has been some lady related mistake. I don't spare anyone who does mistake, even my MPs, MLAs or ministers. The raid was done on 22nd July to ruin 21st July perception. I have faith in judiciary."

"They have put my pictures with the recovered money, how dare they? Can you give me one example where someone doesn't give job to atleast 1 known person among 100 if they are in charge of recruitment? I don't support media trial. If someone tries to malign my character. If you touch me, I know how to detach you," Mamata Banerjee added.