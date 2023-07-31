Doyen Congressman From Kerala Vakkom Purushothaman Passes Away

Senior Congress leader Vakkom Purushothaman passed away at the age of 96 years. He breathed his last at his residence in Kumarapuram in Thiruvananthapuram. He was a former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and a three-time Minister of State. He also served as the Governor of Mizoram and Tripura. He was the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar. He was elected to Lok Sabha from Alappuzha twice and he won as an MLA five times from the Attingal Assembly constituency.

Vakkom Purushotham was born on April 12, 1928. He entered politics in 1946 through the Students' Congress. From the Attingal constituency, Vakkam Purushotham was elected to the Legislative Assembly five times, serving in 1970, 1977, 1980, 1982, and 2001. He also held positions in the State Cabinets during 1971-77, 1980-81, and 2001-2004. During the Achutamenon Cabinet from 1971-77, Vakkam was responsible for the agriculture and labour departments. His political career was mentored by Raman Sankar, the third chief minister of Kerala.

In 1967, Vakkom, who was practicing as a lawyer, stood for elections for the first time and lost to CPIM candidate KPK Das by 5,045 votes from the Attingal constituency. He dropped his lawyer's coat and dedicated himself as a full-time politician and again fought another by-election but lost again.

In 1970, he stood as a Lok Sabha candidate and tasted his first victory defeating V Sreedharan of CPIM by 11,531 votes. As a politician, he was known to introduce spoof songs for campaigning and was the first politician to introduce Sivakasi posters in Kerala for election campaigns.

In his long political stint, he became the Health and Tourism Minister in the EK Nayanar-led government. Vakkam served as the Speaker from 1982-84 and again from 2001-2004. In the 80s, he was elected to the Lok Sabha and served as a member from 1984 to 1991. He holds the record for serving as the Speaker of the Kerala Assembly for the longest term.

In 2004, Vakkom was appointed as the Minister of Finance and Excise in the Oommen Chandy Cabinet. He also served as the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from 1993-96 and as the Governor of Mizoram from 2011-2014. Additionally, he held the position of the Governor of Tripura from June 30, 2014, to July 14, 2014.

A true-blue Congressman Purushotham, who was serving as the Governor of Mizoram, resigned from the post when he was transferred to Nagaland by the newly formed NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had criticised the Modi government for allegedly treating people holding constitutional posts being transferred like government servants. He had clarified that no one had asked him to resign but had stated there was no consultation either. Since his retirement, he had hung his boots as a politician from the Indian National Congress.

Vakkom Purushothaman is survived by his wife Dr Lily and a son and daughter.

Leaders pay tribute

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the Congressman. "He was a notable parliamentarian with distinguished administrative skills. As an MP, he took care of the common man of Kerala," remembered Vijayan while offering his condolences.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheeshan offered his condolence and paid tribute to the leader. Addressing him as a titan among politicians, he stated his passing away as a personal loss for him. "A strong, strict, commanding Congressman who never succumbed to any pressure, My salutations, to the leader," he said.