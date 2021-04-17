Dr. Harsh Vardhan Assures Oxygen Supply To Maharashtra After CM Uddhav Dials PM Modi

As Maharashtra continues to reel under the onslaught of Coronavirus (COVID-19), CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday dialled PM Narendra Modi seeking an additional supply of oxygen, but was unable to talk with him as the PM is currently campaigning in Bengal. Congress lashed out the PM alleging that 'votes are more important than people's lives. Later, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan talked to Thackeray assuring adequate & uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen.

Maharashtra CM dials PM on oxygen



Speaking to Thackeray, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has stated that Centre will provide all possible support w.r.t healthcare infra, medicines & therapeutics. Additionally, 1,121 ventilators are also being rushed to Maharashtra given the surge in cases. Thackeray had written to PM Modi stating that medical oxygen requirement in the state is projected to reach 2,000 metric tonnes per day by April-end from the present consumption of 1,200 MT per day.

Spoke to #Maharashtra CM Sh Uddhav Thackeray Ji

Reassured @OfficeofUT of adequate & uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen & all possible support w.r.t healthcare infra, medicines & therapeutics



Additional 1,121 ventilators are also being rushed to them given the surge in cases. — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 17, 2021

In his letter, he had sought permission under the National Disaster Management Act to airlift oxygen from steel plants in eastern and southern parts of the country to overcome logistical hurdles in the transportation of liquid medical oxygen from neighbouring states. In response, Union minister Piyush Goyal had stated that Maharashtra has so far received the highest quantity of oxygen in India, accusing the Thackeray govt of mismanagement. Maharashtra govt has also accused the Centre of allegedly blocking sale of Remdesivir to the state from exporters. This has been refuted by Centre stating that an adequate supply of the drug to Maharashtra is a priority.

Maharashtra COVID crisis

Being worst hit by COVID-19, Maharashtra is facing an acute shortage of Remdesivir vials. To counter black-marketing, Maharashtra's health services commissioner Ramaswami N requested that all district collectors in the state set up control rooms to streamline the supply of Remdesivir. With the ballooning number of cases, Thackeray has stated that the state is facing a shortage of beds, ventilators and oxygen supply, suggesting that the airforce should aid in airlifting oxygen supply. The state is witnessing over 60000 cases per day with Mumbai itself clocking around 9000 daily.

State-wide section 144 has been imposed and night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM, with people's movement barred from moving public places without valid reasons, except people in essential services. All offices to work from home except: central, state and local govts, co-op, state and pvt banks, offices of advocates - but no visitors to such offices. All restaurants, bars have been shut - only home delivery allowed. All cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces, saloons, beauty parlours, spas, religious places, malls, shopping centers, schools, colleges, pvt coaching classes are shut. While all food shops have been allowed to remain open, street hawkers too are allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM for take away. These guidelines is in force from April 14 to 1 May 2021. The state has urged all citizens to get vaccinated as per GOI's criteria at the earliest - especially those essential service providers who have been allowed to function during the curfew.

