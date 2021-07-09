Dr Jitendra Singh Gets 2 Portfolios In Cabinet Reshuffle, Promises To Fulfill PM's Vision

Dr Jitendra Singh was trusted with the role of Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences with an independent charge under the PM's initiative of the cabinet reshuffle. While taking charge of the office, Singh shared the common goal that both he and PM Narendra Modi had and that was to explore Earth Science techniques and supplementing Agricultural activities and to prepare a roadmap for the Blue economy.

Assumed charge of the second Ministry of Earth Sciences as Minister of State (Ind Charge). Our common goal under PM Sh @NarendraModi should be to explore Earth Science techniques for supplementing Agricultural activities and to prepare a roadmap for Blue economy. pic.twitter.com/L9IBtWTwHy — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 8, 2021

Besides, these two portfolios, Singh is also a Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. He is also the Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Space.

Singh's commitment to his new roles

"We will work towards using science for promoting ease of living," stated Dr Jitendra Singh while taking charge as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology.

In an interview with an agency, Dr Singh responded,"We will try to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and bring ease to the lives of common people."

Singh will also be taking over the portfolio of Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

First Cabinet Reshuffle under Modi 2.0

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019. Most importantly, sources indicated that the new Council of Ministers will give more representation in terms of caste, religion, region and experience than several other governments in the past. This is the highest representation of OBCs in the Union Council of Ministers since Independence, sources revealed.

Among the 36 new faces, eight are lawyers, four are doctors, two are former IAS officers and four MBA degree holders, besides several engineers, making it an eclectic mix of professionals in what is seen as an attempt by the prime minister to give a boost to the governance quotient ahead of a string of assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Besides 15 Cabinet ministers, 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in at a ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.