Dr Raj Bahadur Meets Punjab Congress Chief, Breaks Down After Resigning As BFUHS VC

The incident occurred when Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring went to meet the top Orthopaedic in Mohali following his resignation.

Dr Raj Bahadur

Acclaimed medical professional Dr Raj Bahadur, who resigned as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences after the shocking misbehaviour by Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, broke down on Saturday. The incident occurred when Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring went to meet the top Orthopaedic in Mohali following the ill-treatment meted out to him by Jouramajra.

During the interaction, Dr. Bahadur burst into tears when Warring expressed the love and respect that the citizens had for him. "Thousands of people are coming forward today and saying how many lives you've saved. This is the love of the people. You are like a father figure to us. You've written so many lectures read and addressed people in the UK, and Singapore, you are internationally acclaimed," said Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, following which, Dr. Raj Bahadur was seen sobbing inconsolably.

Punjab Health Minister orders Baba Farid University V-C to lie on dirty hospital mattress

Controversy erupted on Friday after Jouramajra visited the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot to investigate complaints regarding the alleged lack of cleanliness in hospital wards. Taking note of the poor condition of a hospital mattress, the minister ordered Dr. Raj Bahadur, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Vice-Chancellor (VC), to lay on the mattress.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Jouramajra can be heard asking Bahadur “It's all in your hands but what is this?” One of the minister's accomplices was seen lifting up the mattress and pointing to its poor condition. 

On Saturday, Dr Bahadur tendered his resignation from the post following which opposition parties in Punjab came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for insulting the senior medical professional and demanded a public apology from Health Minister. 

Dr Raj Bahadur, 71, is an acclaimed spinal surgeon in India, and Project Director and Member Secretary of the Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Mohali. He is also a member of the National Medical Commission, the country's apex medical regulatory body.

