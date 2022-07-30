Dr Raj Bahadur Meets Punjab Congress Chief, Breaks Down After Resigning As BFUHS VC

Acclaimed medical professional Dr Raj Bahadur, who resigned as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences after the shocking misbehaviour by Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, broke down on Saturday. The incident occurred when Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring went to meet the top Orthopaedic in Mohali following the ill-treatment meted out to him by Jouramajra.

During the interaction, Dr. Bahadur burst into tears when Warring expressed the love and respect that the citizens had for him. "Thousands of people are coming forward today and saying how many lives you've saved. This is the love of the people. You are like a father figure to us. You've written so many lectures read and addressed people in the UK, and Singapore, you are internationally acclaimed," said Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, following which, Dr. Raj Bahadur was seen sobbing inconsolably.

#WATCH | Dr Raj Bahadur, who resigned as VC of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, breaks down as Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring meets him in Mohali



Punjab Health Min y'day made him lie down on a mattress used for patients upon seeing its poor condition pic.twitter.com/QsaXXWLUpz — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

Punjab Health Minister orders Baba Farid University V-C to lie on dirty hospital mattress

Controversy erupted on Friday after Jouramajra visited the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot to investigate complaints regarding the alleged lack of cleanliness in hospital wards. Taking note of the poor condition of a hospital mattress, the minister ordered Dr. Raj Bahadur, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Vice-Chancellor (VC), to lay on the mattress.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Jouramajra can be heard asking Bahadur “It's all in your hands but what is this?” One of the minister's accomplices was seen lifting up the mattress and pointing to its poor condition.

#WATCH | Faridkot: Punjab Health Min Chetan Singh Jouramajra visited Guru Gobind Singh Medical hospital & took stock of infrastructure & arrangements. He also inspected mattresses being used for patients & made Vice-Chancellor lie down on the same upon seeing their poor condition pic.twitter.com/KVaxJ0oS2D — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

On Saturday, Dr Bahadur tendered his resignation from the post following which opposition parties in Punjab came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for insulting the senior medical professional and demanded a public apology from Health Minister.

The theatrics of @AAPPunjab HM heavily costed Punjab. Principal Govt Medical College Amritsar Dr. Rajiv Devgan and now VC Baba Farid Univeristy Dr. Raj Bahadur has resigned.

These are the very people who saved Punjab during Covid, even when Delhi model had failed. Disheartening! — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) July 30, 2022

Disgusting behaviour by Health Min of @AAPPunjab MLA Chetan Joremajra! He is humiliating Dr Raj Bahadur, VC of Baba Farid University. Embarrassing, cheap, uneducated & arrogant behaviour by an MLA shd be held accountable! Was this the “Inqlaab” @ArvindKejriwal wanted to bring ? pic.twitter.com/uQSNgEfebR — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 29, 2022

Dr Raj Bahadur, 71, is an acclaimed spinal surgeon in India, and Project Director and Member Secretary of the Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Mohali. He is also a member of the National Medical Commission, the country's apex medical regulatory body.