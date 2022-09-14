Dr Subramanian Swamy Issues 1st Response As Delhi HC Asks Him To Vacate Bungalow. Explains

After the Delhi High Court asked Dr Subramanian Swamy to vacate his government residence on Wednesday, the former Member of Parliament in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, said 'it was fair'. Dr Swamy pointed out how it was due to security reasons that he had moved to the government accommodation even before he became a Parliamentarian, in 2016. He also confirmed that he would vacate if everyone is satisfied with security and that he has said this to the court.

Subramanian Swamy issues first response

"At that time, Rajnath (Singh) was the Union Home Minister. It's not that I had applied or moved an application to move. I moved because they said for security purposes they have to secure the house. I have Z security which is the highest for a civilian, and that is the reason why I moved. Then, I became a member of Parliament, and was anyway entitled to the Bungalow," the senior BJP leader said.

Recollecting the time when his term as an MP ended, Swamy said, "I had written to the security, asking whether the old agreement will continue. In the meantime, the Urban Development Ministry, they were a bit trigger-happy, and so they started sending notices to me to vacate. To create an opinion that I wanted to stick to the house. So, we went to court."

'Of course, we will vacate'

Disposing of Dr Swamy's writ petition, a single judge bench comprising Justice Yashwant Varma opined that while the original allotment was made for a period of five years which has now come to an end, no material was shown by the former Parliamentarian which 'may mandate and require the allotment of government accommodation' to a Z-class protectee. Justice Varma noted that Court noted that the senior BJP leader has a residence in Nizamuddin east and directed adequate arrangements be made for his safety and security.

"Now, the order has come and we will vacate. We have told the court that we are ready to vacate if everyone is satisfied with the security," Dr Swamy said.