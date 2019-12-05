Dr Swamy Over Manmohan Singh's 1984 Admission: 'Why Didn't Gujral Speak To Rajiv Gandhi?'

As a controversy broke out on Thursday after former PM Dr Manmohan Singh said that former PM PV Narashima Rao did not call army during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Dr Subramanian Swamy said that he did not expect such a statement from Dr Manmohan Singh. He also said that if such a suggestion was made by IK Gujral, then he should have made it to Rajiv Gandhi.

Dr Swamy said: "I can say two things when the army will be sent when Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, so Congress' goons created ruckus in Delhi's Seemapuri, I was the minister, I called Police but they were drunk and were sleeping. Then I called the Military Commander chief. You tell me what permission do you need. they told me they need permission from PM and President. So what Singh has said that it was said to Narashima Rao, he did not pay attention. We have to look into the papers of that time, only then we can find out. Secondly, I feel, Gujral could have spoken to Rajiv Gandhi, he was very close to the Gandhi family. Why did he not say to Rajiv Gandhi? Today Narashima Rao is not there to defend himself. At this moment, I did not expect such a statement from Dr Manmohan Singh."

READ: 'Congress admitted Rajiv Gandhi ordered massacre,' says Harsimrat Badal sharing video proof

Dr Singh's statement on 1984 riots

This comes after Dr Singh, at the event organised to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former PM IK Gujral, said that if the Former PM PV Narasimha Rao had taken a step, 1984 riots would not have happened. Meanwhile, on November 29, the Special Investigation Team probing into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots submitted a sealed cover report before the Supreme Court regarding the 198 cases closed by the CBI. The Supreme Court will consider the SIT report filed by the SIT team under Justice Dhingra and the hearing is set to begin hearing in two weeks. Moreover, sources report that the Supreme Court is mulling whether to furnish a copy of the report to the petitioners.

READ: 'Narasimha Rao ignored calling Army during 1984 riots', reveals Manmohan Singh

#WATCH Ex-PM Manmohan Singh: When the sad event of '84 took place, IK Gujral ji went to the then HM PV Narasimha Rao&told him,situation is so grave that it's necessary for govt to call Army at the earliest. If that advice had been heeded perhaps '84 massacre could've been avoided https://t.co/Y9yy3j1Sr8 pic.twitter.com/mtQwfUcYLy — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

READ: 1984 Anti-Sikh riots: SC to start hearing in two weeks after SIT files sealed report

The apex court has also allowed CBI officer Abhishek Bhullar to be repatriated to CBI. Earlier on November 4, the Supreme Court agreed to consider the bail plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, sentenced for life by the Delhi High Court in the case. The Centre has also constituted an SIT and is probing into Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's role in the riots, after allegation by Akali Dal.

READ: 'My Hindi Isn't That Good. I Meant Jo Hua Woh Bura Hua. Move On,' Says Sam Pitroda 24 Hours After '1984 Hua To Hua' Shocker