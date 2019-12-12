Dr Swamy Says 'We Are In Touch With Sena' After Its MPs Abstain From Voting On CAB In RS

Backing the Shiv Sena's decision to abstain from voting in the Rajya Sabha on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Thursday, said that while the two former allies where feuding, their ideologies on Hindutva was the same. He pointed out how political tiffs don't matter, as BJP had chosen NCP's Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM. He also stated that Shiv Sena did what it could do maximum.

Dr Swamy lauds Sena's stance on CAB

"We have shared much harsher things with the NCP and yet made their leader Deputy CM. In Politics hot words die down fast. What matters in politics is ideology and I think Shiv Sena and BJP are the same. In Maharashtra, spreading Hindutva will be easier with Shiv Sena. We can do it without them, but why duplicate? Hence I am happy that they first voted for us in the Lok Sabha and did maximum they can in the Rajya Sabha (by abstaining)," he said, in conversation with Republic TV.

'We are in touch with Sena': Dr Swamy

Commenting on Shiv Sena's demand for sharing in CM post and BJP's consistent refusal, Dr Swamy said that the BJP must stoop to conquer. He also added that the BJP was in touch with Shiv Sena on different levels and it was just a matter of requesting Sena to back out from its deal with the Congress. Dr. Swamy also said that media was concentrating too much on BJP's short-lived alliance with the NCP.

"I agree Fadnavis got the mandate. But do we stoop to conquer? It is the difference between strategy and tactics. Media takes our straying from morality more seriously than Congress backing Gujral government," he said. On being asked on BJP-Shiv Sena reconciliation, he added, "We don't need to open channels, as we are already in touch with each other on different levels. We just need to tell them to break ties with Congress and we will fill the gap."

Slamming the Opposition for challenging the CAB in the Supreme Court, he added, "It is immoral for MPs to argue against the Parliament and then approach the Supreme Court. Those who were in jail for over 100 days and is out on bail, is lecturing us on laws. The Supreme Court should come down heavily on such cases."

Sena U-Turn on CAB

While the two saffron allies had a fallout over Sena's demand for 50:50 sharing on cabinet and 2.5 years each CM post resulting in a coalition government of Sena-NCP-Congress in the state, there are several tiffs between the new Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. The Shiv Sena, which has been vocal on Hindutva, voted for the Bill in Lok Sabha but abstained from voting in the Rajya Sabha after Congress allegedly threatened to pull out of the Maharashtra government if the Sena did not change its position in the Rajya Sabha. The current government is yet to disclose the portfolios given to its ministers and chose a deputy CM from NCP.

Rajya Sabha passes CAB

On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB) by a majority of 125-105 votes. This comes after more than 40 MPs including P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Raut, and Vaiko put forth their arguments either in favour or against the CAB. Earlier on Monday, the Lower House of Parliament cleared the legislation with a landslide margin. Once the President gives his assent to the Bill, it will immediately come into operation.

