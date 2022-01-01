'Draconian Lockdown In J&K': Sitaram Yechury After PAGD Leaders Placed On House Arrest

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday strongly condemned the 'draconian' lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir. His statement came after the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leaders including three former chief ministers were put under house arrest before a planned protest against the proposal of the delimitation commission of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The draconian lockdown in J&K intensifies. All political leaders were put under house arrest to prevent PAGD public protest against Delimitation Commission proposals. Modi invites these leaders to Delhi for a photo op, makes tall promises & then arrests them. Strongly condemn," Sitaram Yechury said.

— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 1, 2022

PAGD leaders put under house arrest ahead of protest

Saturday, 1 January, began with police parking trucks outside the residence of senior NC leaders and former CMs Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and CPM leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami. They were told that they were under house arrest.

The protest call was given by PAGD- an alliance of mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir including the PDP, the NC, CPI(M), Awami National Conference and People's movement.

Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah said, "Good morning and welcome to 2022. A new year with the same JK police illegally locking people in their homes and an administration so terrified of normal democratic activity. Trucks parked outside our gates to scuttle the peaceful @JKPAGD sit-in protest. Some things never change."

Talk about a lawless police state, the police have even locked the internal gate connecting my father’s home to my sister’s. Yet our leaders have the cheek to tell the world that India is the largest democracy, hah!! pic.twitter.com/flNICRGk58 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 1, 2022

Mehbooba Mufti said that the Central government was "deeply paranoid and intolerant" when people of the Union territory wanted to protest against its disempowerment.

"GOI trumpets scrapping Article 370 and dismembering JK throughout the country but is deeply paranoid and intolerant when people of JK want to protest against its disempowerment. For the umpteenth time, we've been placed under house arrest for trying to organise a peaceful protest," she said.

Tarigami said that it was sad the Jammu and Kashmir administration was scared to even allow a peaceful protest. Lambasting the government, Peoples Conference (PC) chief Sajad Lone said that democracy is a precious relic for which thousands have laid down their lives in the last three decades. "By stopping political and non-violent protests, the administration was incentivising and facilitating the conditions for a violent form of protest," he said.