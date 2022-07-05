'Draft Report On Uniform Civil Code Likely In 6 Months': Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

The Uttarakhand government has constituted a five-member committee to prepare a draft proposal for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand. The expert committee will seek public opinion and consult stakeholders before preparing the draft report, which can take up to six months, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday.

"The people of Uttarakhand supported UCC by giving us the mandate. We have formed a committee that is seeking public opinion, and consulting stakeholders and will form a draft. We have kept a 6-month period for the procedure, once it concludes we will implement UCC," CM Dhami told ANI.

On Monday, the expert committee held its first meeting in Delhi's Uttarakhand Sadan. The meeting was chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. The committee also includes Justice Permod Kohli (retired), social activist Manu Gaur, former chief secretary Shatrughan Singh and vice-chancellor of Doon University Surekha Dangwal.

After the meeting, the members of the committee are likely to meet CM Dhami, who arrived from Hyderabad in the national capital today (July 5). The Uttarakhand government on May 27 announced its decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

"We have taken a decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. Uttarakhand will be the second state after Goa to implement this," CM Dhami had said earlier. "We will bring UCC for the people irrespective of them being from any religion and section of the society," the Uttarakhand CM had assured.

UCC in Himachal Pradesh soon

Earlier on May 2, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur also revealed plans to implement UCC in the state soon.

Recently, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma backed the move by saying that the UCC should be implemented in the greater interest of Muslim women otherwise polygamy would continue.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) termed it 'an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move', and called the rhetoric for bringing the law an attempt by Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Central governments to divert the attention from the concerns of inflation, economy, and rising unemployment.

Notably, in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power.

(With agency inputs)