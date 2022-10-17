Huge drama ensued outside the CBI headquarters in Delhi on Monday as the police detained multiple AAP leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. They were sitting on a dharna after Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia went inside the CBI headquarters after being summoned in connection with the liquor scam case. While Gopal Rai and Atishi left the spot after a while, others such as Sanjay Singh and MLA Durgesh Pathak refused to heed the police's warning to disperse as Section 144 is imposed in the area.

Subsequently, visuals showed the Delhi Police forcefully dragging them and putting them in a bus. While Pathak seemingly fainted, Singh told the media as he was being taken away, "You are committing atrocities. You are dragging an MP like this. How am I violating Section 144? I am alone". As per sources, the AAP protesters are likely to be taken to the nearby Lodhi Road Police Station. The CBI is questioning Sisodia on the basis of the evidence gathered so far, sources revealed.

#LIVE: Massive chaos in Delhi outside CBI office as AAP MP Sanjay Singh & other party leaders are detained amid protest; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/Yp4Xl1sPLp — Republic (@republic) October 17, 2022

CBI grills Sisodia in Delhi liquor scam case

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Delhi liquor scam case. On August 19, it conducted raids at 31 locations across India including the residence of Sisodia. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim. After being summoned by the CBI today, Sisodia led a roadshow of AAP workers to Rajghat in a massive show of strength.

Maintaining that he is proud to render a sacrifice for the nation akin to freedom fighters, Manish Sisodia told the media at Rajghat, "Just like our freedom fighters fought for the people of the country and went to jail, just like Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) was sent to jail by the British in false cases, preparation is underway to send me to jail by foisting a false case on me. Just because the people of Gujarat are demanding schools and hospitals. Today, the people of Gujarat are questioning why BJP didn't do anything for 27 years. The people of Gujarat want to give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal as he has managed to achieve a lot in 5 years."