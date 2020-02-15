Drama Unfolds At Akhilesh Yadav Rally In UP As Man Breaches Security Arrangements

High drama unfolded at Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as an individual breached security arrangements to enter the rally. The Samajwadi Party chief called out the cops between his address as he took note of the individual breaching the security arrangement. The individual was allegedly a BJP supporter who breached the arrangements and got closer to question him about the dipping employment rate in the state.

'How could a protestor enter my rally?'

As the individual questioned the SP chief, Yadav, in turn, called upon the Commanding Officer and asked him how could an individual protesting against him enter the rally. Yadav who was speaking on the mic also asked the crowd if they knew who the individual was and the crowd responded by saying that he was an RSS supporter.

'Akhilesh Yadav Missing?'

"Missing" posters of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav have surfaced in his parliamentary constituency of Azamgarh questioning the MP's absence in the wake of police action on women protesting against the CAA and NRC.

Put up by the minority cell of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, the posters showing Yadav with a black band on his mouth, have come up in different parts of the city including the Civil Lines area. Leader of Congress minority cell, Nadeem said, "The SP leader claims to be a well-wisher of Muslims but has confined himself to merely tweeting on the police action on the woman protesters."

He claimed that Yadav has not visited Azamgarh ever since the general election concluded last year. In Bilariaganj area of the city, several Muslim women had started a protest at Maulana Johar park on Tuesday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) but were forcibly removed by police.

