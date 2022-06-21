Droupadi Murmu, Ex-Jharkhand Governor, To Be NDA's Candidate For Presidential Elections

The BJP parliamentary board, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday held a meeting to deliberate on the party's candidate for the presidential poll, hours after the opposition named Yashwant Sinha as its joint nominee. The saffron party has named Droupadi Murmu the NDA presidential candidate. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the second ever female President.

In an official press briefing, BJP National president JP Nadda announced, "We have been in touch with the other parties in NDA and as well as in UPA. Rajnath Singh had talks with parties in UPA. I was in touch with some UPA parties and Rajnath Singh was in touch with others. In today's meeting, we spoke to all the parties in NDA and decided that NDA should announce a candidate too. 20 names were discussed. We thought our candidate will be from the eastern part of India and should be a female. No tribal has been ever been made the President of India. So, we have decided to make Droupadi Murmu our Presidential candidate."

Who is Droupadi Murmu?

Droupadi Murmu was born in 1958 and started her political career in 1997 when she was an elected councillor in the Rajrangpur district of Odisha and also became the vice-president of the Scheduled Tribes Morcha of the Odisha unit of the BJP in the same year. Prior to her political life, Droupadi used to be an honorary assistant teacher.

She has also served as BJP District President of Mayurbhanj from 2002 to 2009 and in 2013 again. She has been a two-time BJP MLA in Odisha and also served as a cabinet minister in the Naveen Patnaik-led state government, when it had an alliance with the BJP. Murmu was also the first woman governor of Jharkhand.

As far as her personal life is concerned, Murmu lost her husband and two sons earlier in her life. It is important to mention that she has two decades of experience working for the upliftment of the tribal community.

Presidential election 2022

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21.