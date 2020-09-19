'Dreaming Of This Day For Decades': Manoj Tiwari Thanks UP CM Over Film City Announcement

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Saturday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth over his announcement of building the country's 'largest film city' in Noida and expressed his gratitude for the same. Calling it a dream that has come true after decades, Manoj Tiwari also broke into a song, thanking the UP CM.

"We want to express our heartfelt thanks to Yogi Adityanath ji for this decision. So many people for decades had been dreaming of this day, and it has finally come true under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath ji," said Tiwari before breaking into a song.

Yogi Adityanath announces plans for ‘biggest film city’

The Indian film industry has often been associated with Mumbai-based studios or film cities. However, numerous other studios outside the Maximum City have become popular in recent years, and another such venture could be set up in Noida. As per a report in PTI, the UP government is planning the initiative in the state’s Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He instructed officials to search for a suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan," an official statement said.

Earlier in the day, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to express her support to UP CM’s latest initiative. The actor ‘applauded’ the move and highlighted the need for ‘many reforms.’

"I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji. We need many reforms in the film industry, first of all, we need one big film industry called Indian film industry we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get the advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities," she tweeted.

