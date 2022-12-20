'Drinking & Driving The State': Akali Dal's Harsimrat Badal Lashes Out At Punjab CM Mann

Addressing the Parliament, Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal went all guns blazing at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday. Recollecting the time when Mann was a Member of the Parliament, the incumbent MP claimed that he was often caught sitting in the Lok Sabha in an inebriated state, forcing many in the House to 'complain and get their seats changed'.

'If CM is like this...'

This is not the first time though. Back in September, Akali Dal had claimed that Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Delhi. The party had cited an eyewitness, claiming that Mann, who was accompanied by his wife, could not board the flight because he was 'drunk' and had gone on to accuse him of bringing 'shame to Punjabis'.

With multiple requests on Twitter to confirm if Mann was the reason for the delay of the scheduled flight from Frankfurt to Delhi, the German carrier on the microblogging site accepted that the aircraft departed 'later than originally planned' and attributed this to a 'delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change'. The carrier, however, remained silent on whether or not Mann was deplaned.

Besides, allegations were levelled against the Punjab CM that he had entered Takht Damdama Sahib in a drunk state on the occasion of Baisakhi, which was celebrated across the country on April 14. In 2015, years before he took the top post in Punjab, he was allegedly chased out of a gurdwara in Faridkot's Bargari village because he was drunk.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, with reference to such events said, "If CM is like this then you can imagine what will be the condition of the state. We find 'Don't drink and drive' written on the roads but they are drinking and driving the state."