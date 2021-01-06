"Driving Transformational Changes In Country": Pranab Mukherjee On PM Modi In His Memoir

Former President Pranab Mukherjee in his last book "The Presidential Years, 2012-2017" has spoken highly of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite having political differences with the prime minister and different party affiliations. Pranab Mukherjee, comparing PM Modi with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who was chosen by Party chief Sonia Gandhi, said that Manmohan Singh was "essentially an economist" while "Modi, on the other hand, became PM through popular choice after leading the BJP to a historic victory in 2014."

'Earned and achieved prime ministership'

"He (PM Modi) is a politician to the core and had been named the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate as the party went into campaign mode. He was then Gujarat’s CM and had built an image that seemed to click with the masses. He has earned and achieved the prime ministership," the ex-president wrote in his book.

Pranab Mukherjee also noted that PM Modi "had absolutely no experience in foreign affairs" when he took over as the Prime Minister. Although PM Modi during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister had visited some countries, those visits were limited to engagements of his state and had little to do with domestic of global foreign policies, Mukerjee remarked.

"Foreign policy was, therefore, a truly unchartered territory for him (PM Modi)," the ex-president wrote in his book.

"But he (Modi) did what no PM had attempted before: invite the heads of government/state of SAARC nations to his oath-taking ceremony in 2014—and this included Pakistan’s then PM, Nawaz Sharif. His out-of-the-box initiative took several foreign policy veterans by surprise. As PM-designate, when Modi informed me of his decision, while the date of the oath-taking ceremony was fixed for 26 May 2014, I welcomed the move and advised him to ensure that all necessary security arrangements were in place for the high-profile foreign dignitaries who would visit the country on the occasion," Mukherjee elaborated on PM Modi's decision of inviting heads of the governments of SAARC countries during the oath-taking ceremony.

"I also believe that he has managed to grasp the nuances of foreign policy quickly," the ex-president said for PM Modi.

Ex-President's experience with prime ministers Modi and Manmohan

Ex-President Mukherjee in his book said he had "very cordial relations with PM Modi" during his tenure as the president.

"However, I did not hesitate to give my advice on matters of policy during our meetings. There were several occasions when he echoed concerns that I had voiced," Mukherjee's book says further about his relations with PM Modi.

"As I had said on oath, I strived to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution, not just in word but also in spirit. In this task, I greatly benefitted from the advice and cooperation extended to me by Prime Minister Modi at every step. With passion and energy, he is driving transformational changes in the country. I will carry with me fond memories of our association and his warm and courteous behaviour," an excerpt from the book says.

This is in contrast with his tenure during former PM Manmohan Singh. Speaking on his experience during Manmohan Singh, he said, "Every act of the president, is on the advice of the cabinet. It was a fact that even PM Manmohan Singh was aware of, and hence did not generally approach me for advice or guidance on specific issues of governance, after I left the government."

Controversy on Mukherjee's book

The late ex-president's last book, which released on Tuesday, had witnessed some hurdles before its release, with the late president's son and daughter voicing out their personal differences in public, over the release of the ex-president's final book. His son Abhijit Mukherjee wanted to go through the contents of the book before making it for final publishing while daughter Sharmishtha Mukherjee urged her brother "not to create any unnecessary hurdles" in the publication of the last book written by their father as he completed the manuscript before he fell sick.

