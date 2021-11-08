Lashing out at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, miffed MLA Rana Sodhi on Monday, asserted that the government has the right to appoint the state Advocate-general (AG). Sodhi, who was the sports minister in the Captain Amarinder Singh govt, was dropped from the cabinet when CM Charanjit Channi took over. This statement comes amid a war of words between Navjot Sidhu and AG APS Deol.

Rana Sodhi backs Punjab CM

Recently, Sodhi, who was miffed at missing the cabinet post, was visited by CM Charanjit Channi after ex-CM Amarinder Singh launched 'Punjab Lok Congress'. Previously, Rahul Gandhi also met with Rana Sodhi to discuss a possible future for him in the party. Several such meetings with dropped ministers have been scheduled with the Punjab CM to urge them not to leave the party, amid massive dissent.

Sidhu Vs AG

On Saturday, Punjab AG APS Deol accused Sidhu of 'obstructing the govt' and 'seeking to derail the sacrilege cases and drugs matter'. Issuing a press statement, on Saturday, Deol said that Sidhu was 'spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his colleagues'. He also accused 'vested interests' to malign Congress in view of coming elections in Punjab by politicising the AG's office. Channi has backed the AG saying that the legal team had fought hard in both sacrilege cases and the drugs matter, promising action against those accused.

In retaliation, Sidhu hit back at Advocate general APS Deol pointing out that Deol had argued for the accusers in sacrilege cases, batting for a CBI inquiry instead of a govt probe. Alleging that Deol was acting for 'vested interests', Sidhu accused Deol of being politically motivated at those who had appointed him - taking a swipe at CM Channi. The Congress troublemaker also pointed out that Deol had refused to act on the STF report filed in the High Court on the Drugs matter. Lashing out at Deol, Sidhu accused him of shielding the current Punjab govt's inaction under the guise of 'his unknown ethics'.

Sidhu Vs Channi

After Channi's appointment as CM, Sidhu rebelled against Channi as the new Punjab cabinet was finalised without his consideration. He was also miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet and only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - getting a portfolio of his choice, while Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra got a plum post. Sidhu also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, resigning as Congress state chief in protest. While High Command urged Channi to not escalate the issue, Channi refused to do so - telling the same to Sidhu in a one-to-one meeting. Sidhu and his supporters had similarly rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled - leading to his ouster. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.