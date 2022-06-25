Droupadi Murmu Reaches Out To Jharkhand CM For Support In Presidential Polls: Sources

In the latest development regarding the upcoming Presidential polls, National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu spoke with the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren on Saturday, June 25. According to sources, the presidential candidate, in her talks with the latter, asked his party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to support her in the elections scheduled for July 18.

Another crucial piece of information is that Member of Legislative Assembly Nalin Soren has informed the media that the Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will be travelling to the national capital to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and will discuss the all-important polls. The JMM MLA said, "The (Jharkhand) chief minister (Hemant Soren) will soon visit New Delhi and meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We have some grievances that will be discussed with him. Then we will make the decision on supporting a presidential candidate."

Race to Raisina Hills

NDA has fielded former Jharkhand governor, Droupadi Murmu whereas, the finance minister during the Vajpayee government, Yashwant Sinha is the face of the Opposition for the Raisina Hill polls. If elected, Murmu will become the first-ever President born in the post-Independence era. It is also pertinent to note that she will also be the first woman from the tribal community to become the President, as well as the second-ever female President of India.

Earlier, Droupadi Mrumu filed her nomination for the aforesaid polls in the presence of high-profile leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda and CMs of several states. Yashwant Sinha will be filing his nominations on June 27 and has reached out to PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for their support in the elections. Sinha also dialled Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and reminded him of the commitment that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had made when he was named as the combined opposition candidate for the presidential polls.

Murmu has already been provided with a Z+ security cover by the armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. "The Centre has accorded a Z+ security cover of CRPF commandos to the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu," officials said on Wednesday, PTI reported. On the other hand, Yashwant Sinha has also been provided with security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The counting of votes is scheduled for July 21.

(With PTI inputs)