Drug Menace has Increased Umpteen Times: Punjab LoP Attacks Bhagwant Mann-led Govt

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and said that the "drug menace has increased umpteen times" in the state. He also questioned AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's promise to make Punjab drug-free in three months after coming to power.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Bajwa said, "Our objective is to make the people of Punjab aware. As we withstood the onslaught of terrorism, now every single Punjabi has to stand up and save one's own community and children. This is the rally against drugs. The drug menace has increased umpteen times and the present government has completely failed. They had promised that they would put an end to this within three months."

He claimed that on August 15 this year CM Bhagwant Mann asked for one more year to prepare a blueprint to take on drug mafias. "I want to ask Mann that you AAP supremo promised Punjab to finish drug menace in three months. Now your government has completed three months, the CM is asking for another year to prepare a blueprint. That means, till now they were fooling people," he said.

Why did Mann recommend Khaira for the MLA seat in 2017?

He also questioned Mann why Sukhpal Singh Khaira was recommended as an AAP MLA candidate in 2017 even after a case was registered against him in 2015.

"Sukhpal Singh Khaira was put into the false case on the directions of Sukhbir Singh Badal, then Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, in 2015. I want to ask a counter question to Mann. He was then the AAP state president. Why did Mann recommend Khaira for the MLA seat?" he asked.

Congress MLA Khaira was arrested on Thursday morning by Punjab Police in a drug trafficking case of 2015. Following his arrest, the Congress hit out at AAP. Notably, both the Congress and AAP are part of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A alliance.