DSSF On TISS SU's Boycott: 'Ideological Affiliation Taken Without Consulting All Students'

Two days after violent clashes broke out in the national capital, factions in the Tata Institue of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai have clashed over opposing views on the Delhi violence. At first, the TISS Students Union issued a notice condemning the Delhi Violence and alleging that the 'Sangh Parivar' was behind the deaths in the violence.

The Students Union also urged the AAP-led Delhi Government to take a 'robust stand' against the 'Communal Hate' and 'growing polarisation.' On February 26, the student body also called for a boycott of all the academic activities against the alleged massive human rights violations of Muslims in Delhi.

DSSF responds to SU notice

On the other hand, the Democratic Secular Students' Forum (DSSF) of the TISS claimed that the regular ongoing protests and boycotting of academic activities by 'some students' hampered the research output and placement scenario and also dented the institution's reputation. The DSSF added that students from marginalised and socio-economically backward communities have also suffered from these activities.

In the notice issued by the DSSF dated February 26, the faction alleged that recent letter released by the TISS SU puts the blame completely on one side and also spreads hatred against one side by using terms like 'Hindutva Terrorism' which hurts the sentiments of several students. "Ideological affiliation of a few SU members dominates the narrative and no wider consultation with the students is ever done before releasing such letters," the DSSF notice read.

'The letters coming from TISS SU Mumbai with huge left tilt are not unanimous or democratic. There are groups and students who oppose that stand. So at least the picture that they want to paint to the outside world that whole student fraternity is opposing or that this is a student-driven movement, that will be shattered,' DSSF President Sudhakar Upadhyay said.

The DSSF urged the administration to take the following steps as soon as possible:

1. Ensure that the campus is equally safe for every student irrespective of ideology.

2. This over politicisation of the campus hampering academics must be checked.

3. The main focus of the institute must be on the skill development of students and placements

4. The administration must clear it's neutral and impartial stand on all such issues as letters of SU and active participation of some professors in these protests sends an image of TISS supporting a particular stand.

Here is the letter by DSSF President Sudhakar Upadhyay:

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 20

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot and tried to contain it.

Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation.

On Wednesday, Congress held a meeting on the situation in Delhi and its interim chief Sonia Gandhi demanded the resignation of the Home Minister. As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) called the Delhi violence "unfortunate". However, it refused to entertain pleas on them.

