'Due To Insecurity And Fear': BJP On Telangana CM KCR Not Attending G20 Meet In Delhi

After Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao skipped the G20 all-party meet in Delhi which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the TRS (now BRS) chief stating that he is not following the protocols.

Notably, on December 5, CM KCR skipped the PM Modi-chaired all-party meet which was attained by several CMs including Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Arvind Kejriwal. Taking a jibe at the absence of KCR at the all-party claiming that the Telangana CM is keeping himself away from the centre and the chief ministers of other states due to some kind of insecurity and fear.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said, "CM KCR camped in Delhi recently for a week immediately after he had an inkling of the Delhi liquor scam. But he missed an opportunity by not participating in an important national meeting as an elected CM when chief ministers of all states including non-BJP states irrespective of their ideological difference attended a joint meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the G20."

BJP slams KCR for skipping all-party meet on G20

Attacking KCR further, NV Subhash accused the former of not following the protocol as an elected CM of Telangana and said that it was utter disregard and his arrogance towards governance.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state as he thinks that he is above all constitutional obligations. But the people of Telangana have been watching the behaviour of KCR," the BJP leader said. "It was pride for every citizen as India has been assigned the presidency of G20 and it was a proud moment for the entire nation,” Subhash said, adding that the Telangana CM should have attended the meeting as an elected executive head of the state.

Subhash further said that KCR had avoided meeting PM Modi face to face on one pretext or another and he skipped four times welcoming the PM whenever he visited the state. "Not only KCR has been avoiding welcoming the PM, but he has also not attended the meetings organised by the Centre with chief ministers such as Niti Aayog and other meetings for the last one year,” he said.

PM Modi chairs all-party meeting

On Monday, PM Modi chaired an all-party meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi to highlight the significance of India’s presidency of the G20 and brief the leaders about the government’s approach. The meeting was attended by several Union Ministers and other leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

(With input from ANI)