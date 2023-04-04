Dulheri Village In Haryana Turns Hero Of Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, Khattar Lauds Effort

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said Bhiwani district's Dulheri village, which was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its cleanliness campaign, has become an inspiration for the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' across the country.

Khattar has been holding a "Jan Samvad" programme at several villages in Bhiwani as part of his three-day tour to the district which began on Sunday from Kharak Kalan village to interact with the ruralites.

This year, the chief minister will visit all the districts of the state and hold these programmes, an official statement said.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his radio broadcast "Mann ki Baat", praised the youth of Dulheri village for enthusiastically running a cleanliness campaign.

Khattar said that tractor trolleys will be given in 135 big villages of the state under the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' and the number of 'safai karamcharis' will also be increased as per requirement.

He said that other villages should also follow the Swachhata Abhiyan, considering Dulheri as a model.

Khattar instructed the deputy commissioner and the local representatives to conduct cleanliness campaigns in villages in the district.

He said that under the Swachhata Abhiyan, manure will be prepared by composting the garbage of the village within one to two acres of land that can be sold by the panchayat for some profit.

Addressing people at Sandwa village, Khattar said that a positive atmosphere is being observed among the villagers regarding the e-tendering system in development works, which he reiterated will bring transparency.

He also talked about the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2023, passed by the state assembly last month, which seeks to prevent and control criminal activity by organised gangs.

With the enactment of this law, stringent action will be taken against the criminals who commit serious crimes, he said.

He said that properties of criminals involved in the illegal drug business and other heinous crimes are being razed in Haryana, similar to Uttar Pradesh.

Khattar visited a chinkara (Indian gazelle) breeding centre located at Kairu village in Bhiwani district and inquired about the efforts being made for the conservation of the species.

He also reviewed various facilities available at the centre and said that it will be developed as a tourism hub.

The chief minister also addressed the people during the Jan Samvad programme in Kairu village, where he reiterated that the government will give compensation to the farmers for the crop loss caused by recent unseasonal rain and hailstorm in many parts of the state.

Khattar said that it is the priority of the state government to provide good governance to the people in a transparent manner and to solve the grievances of the general public.

Meanwhile, during the Jan Samvad programme at Tosham village, Khattar said that 1,850 new ration cards have been made in the village.

Similarly, Ayushman cards have been made for 6,339 people in the village, out of which 197 cardholders have got their treatment done.

During his visit to Tosham village, the chief minister conducted a surprise inspection of Tosham Police Station and appreciated Station House Officer Sukhbir Singh for the cleanliness arrangement at the police station.

According to the statement, Khattar started the Jan Samvad programme in Rohtak district last year. After that, the programmes were organised in Sirsa, Sonipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad districts, where a large number of people shared their grievances with him and he had given instructions to the concerned officials on the spot to resolve most of the problems. PTI SUN