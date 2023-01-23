'Dump Him In Pakistan On Next Surgical Strike': BJP On Divijaya Singh's Demand For Proof

The BJP has given a strong response to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who demanded proof of India's surgical strike on terrorists in Pakistan in retaliation to the 2019 Pulwama attack. Speaking to Republic TV, BJP National spokesperson Sardar RP Singh accused Digvijaya Singh of 'hurting the morale of the army' as Congress has a track record of questioning the armed forces on their action against terrorism.

During his address in J&K on Monday, the Congress leader said, "They talk about surgical strike saying we killed so many people. But they gave no evidence, no proof. They are ruling by speaking lies."

'Dump Digvijaya Singh in Pakistan': BJP

"One of his colleagues had called the General of the Army 'sadakchaap'. Such language was used by his colleague. And the only proof that can be given to him is that next time Major Rohit Suri, who headed the surgical strike, should carry Digvijaya Singh along and leave him there with the Pakistan army. He likes to speak Pakistan's language," RP Singh said while speaking to Republic TV. He also said that the Congress keeps mirroring the statements made against India by China and Pakistan and "questions the valor of the army".

"Indians have great respect for the Army and if they are insulting the Army then it means they are insulting the faith of the Indians," RP Singh said. The spokesperson further reiterated that the major who led the surgical strike should tag Digvijaya Singh along and "dump him in Pakistan".

Another BJP leader Tom Vadakkan, who switched sides from Congress to BJP in 2019 said, that Congress is setting another narrative as their Bharat Jodo Yatra is turning out to be a failure.

"When their Yatra has failed, then get got exposed over the vaccines, now they have to set another narrative. The fact of the matter is the Indian Army has established beyond doubt that there was a surgical strike. Indian Army is established and they don't take politics seriously. They know what they have done and they will match it at any given time at any given spot," Vadakkan said.

Jaiveer Shergill, who also jumped from Congress to BJP in December 2022, told Republic TV that Congress should expel Digvijaya Singh if this is not their official stand. He also tweeted slamming the grand old party for questioning the surgical strikes on Pakistan. "When it comes to Pakistan: Congress wants proof! When it comes to China: Cong says Chinese soldiers beat up Indian soldiers! “Siding with the enemy” has become Congress’s trait. India’s political party or Pak/China’s advocate? (sic)," his tweet read.