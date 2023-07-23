'During UPA Regime, Manipur Became The Blockade Capital Of India': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Chief, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, July 22, blew away the Congress party over the Manipur issue, while coming down heavily on the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led government at the Centre before 2014. Recalling the time when the Congress led-government was in existence at the Centre, Sarma counted the incidents and issues prevailing in Manipur, which resulted in months-long blockades in state every year. The Assam CM in a series of tweets on Saturday, mentioned those similar incidents and events in the North-East state and shed light on how the state went through its miserable phase then.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday in Twitter thread, attacked the Congress head on by recounting former-PM Manmohan Singh’s time. He wrote, “Congress is suddenly displaying immense interest in Manipur. Important to rewind a bit and look at PM Manmohan Singh’s own response to similar crises in the state. The party’s duplicity is simply alarming.”

UPA chief didn't utter a word when Manipur was blocked for 123 days, says Assam CM

CM Sarma said that during Congress rule in the state, Manipur was known as a state of blockades, where such blockades used to happen every year. It used to happen a minimum of one month in a year to more than four months in a year. He also mentioned how prices of petrol and LPG cylinders skyrocketed in the state due to blockades during the time. “During UPA’s tenure, Manipur became the blockade capital of the country. Between 2010-2017, when Congress ruled the state, every year there were blockades ranging from 30 days a year to up to 139 days a year. Petrol and LPG prices went up to Rs 240 and Rs 1,900 a litre during each of these blockades, translating into a complete humanitarian crisis,” Sarma said.

“2011 was one of the worst blockades in Manipur lasting more than 120 days. In 2011, the then Prime Minister and UPA chairperson didn’t even utter a word for those 123 days, when Manipur was burning. He was busy bailing out private companies,” the Assam CM lashed out at the Congress, while posting some news cutting on the then violences in Manipur and about the silence of the then PM over the issue.

CM Himanta says ethnic conflict in Manipur can only be resolved under PM Modi's leadership

Himanta Sarma said, “The fact is during 2004-2014, when Congress was ruling the nation and the state, more than 991 civilians and security personnel were killed in Manipur. Since May 2014, till date, this tragic statistic has reduced by 80%. The pain arising from multi-ethnic conflicts in Manipur has its genesis in faulty policies of Congress governments during formative years of the state. Repairing fault-lines created by 7 decades of misgovernance will take time.”

The NEDA convenor also showered praise on PM Modi’s leadership and expressed hope that the ethnic issue in Manipur can only be resolved under the leadership of the PM. He said, “Since 2014, there has been tremendous healing of Manipur’s social fabric. This process of resolving decades old ethnic conflicts will be completed in totality under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.”

Congress attacked PM Modi, demanded CM's resignation after Manipur incident

Earlier, the Congress launched several attacks on the BJP-led central government over the Manipur incident and insisted on a statement from the prime minister on the incident. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge in his tweet said, “Narendra Modi ji, you did not make a statement inside Parliament yesterday. If you were angry then instead of making false equivalence with Congress-governed states, you could have first dismissed your chief minister of Manipur.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his address to the PM, tweeted, “Prime Minister, the issue is not that it’s a shame for the country. The issue is the immense pain and trauma inflicted on the women of Manipur. Stop the violence immediately.”

Congress parliamentarian and General Secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh, while asking PM Modi to make a statement in the Parliament over the Manipur incident also demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, saying that the CM has no moral right to continue in his position, he must step down immediately.

Pertinently, the whole political brawl escalated, after a spine-chilling video of May 4 incident from Manipur surfaced on social media, wherein two naked women belonging to one of the warring communities of Manipur were seen paraded by a mob of men, who also allegedly sexually assaulted the victim women. Tension mounted in the North-East state and sparked a widespread anger across the nation after the video came to fore. The state government and the state police have claimed that six accused involved in the incident have been arrested till now and exemplary action is being taken against them.