BJP Leader Dushyant Gautam Defends CAA; Slams Kejriwal For Invoking Violence

BJP leader Dushyant Gautam slams Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for invoking violence in Delhi amid the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. He criticized the opposition - Aam Admi Party and Congress, for using the protests as a tool for its vote bank. Gautam defended CAA and reassured Indian Muslims that they are safe and there was nothing to fear.

Anti-CAA protests in Delhi took a violent turn during student protests. It was also alleged that the police was burning DTC buses amid the protests.