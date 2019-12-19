The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BJP Leader Dushyant Gautam Defends CAA; Slams Kejriwal For Invoking Violence

Politics

BJP leader Dushyant Gautam criticized the opposition parties for invoking violence for their vote gains in the midst of the anti-CAA protests.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

BJP leader Dushyant Gautam slams Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for invoking violence in Delhi amid the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. He criticized the opposition - Aam Admi Party and Congress, for using the protests as a tool for its vote bank. Gautam defended CAA and reassured Indian Muslims that they are safe and there was nothing to fear. 

Anti-CAA protests in Delhi took a violent turn during student protests. It was also alleged that the police was burning DTC buses amid the protests. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES