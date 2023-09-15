DUSU Polls: 24 Candidates To Contest For Four Seats

Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for the Delhi University Students' Union elections following the last date for withdrawal of nominations, according to data provided by university officials on Friday.

The chief election officer had received 97 nomination papers, of which two were rejected during scrutiny.

Of the 95 approved nominations, 24 candidates are left after the withdrawals. Friday was the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

While there were 27 nomination papers filed for the post of president, only eight candidates remain in the fray. Of the 24 nominations for the vice-president's post, five will contest the elections, according to the final list.

The chief election officer received 24 nominations for the post of secretary and 20 for joint secretary. Following the withdrawals, six and five candidates remain in contention, respectively.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress students' wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India and Left group All India Students' Association (AISA) have fielded candidates for all four posts.

Four of the eight candidates for the president's post are women. The eight candidates are Aiyesha Ahmed Khan (AISA), Tushar Dedha (ABVP), Hitesh Gulia (NSUI), Arif Siddiqui (SFI), Shimpi, Shraddha Gupta, Soumya Kumar Satyam and Himanshu Thakur.

There is only one woman candidate in the running for the post of vice-president. The final list of five candidates includes Abhi Dahiya (NSUI), Sushant Dhankhar (ABVP), Ankit (SFI), Anushka Chaudhary (AISA) and Yash Khatri. The nomination of one candidate was rejected after further verification of documents.

Six candidates, including four women, are in the fray for the post of secretary. They are Aprajita (ABVP), Yakshana Sharma (NSUI), Aditi Tyagi (SFI), Aditya Pratap Singh (AISA), Kavita and Nishi Himanshu Raj.

Five candidates, including two women, are contesting the elections for the post of joint secretary. They are Sachin Baisla (ABVP), Shubham Kumar (NSUI), Anjali Kumari (AISA), Nishtha Singh (SFI) and Amrendra Kumar.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections will be held on September 22, after a gap of four years. The elections were last held in 2019.

The students' union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.