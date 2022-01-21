‘Duties Without Rights, Slavery’: Owaisi Slams PM Modi For ‘insulting Freedom Fighters’

Aggrieved at PM Modi's keynote address at the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday, claimed that the Prime Minister had insulted our freedom fighters. He took offence at the PM's words that 'forgetting duties and speaking only of rights, made India weak'. Owaisi claimed that 'duties without rights' is slavery.

Owaisi slams PM Modi over rights vs duties speech

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi called for focusing on national duties rather than discussing 'rights', calling the shift from duties 'a malaise which has affected India for 75 years'. He said this while launching year-long initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Brahma Kumaris, which include more than 30 campaigns and over 15,000 programmes and events. He also asked organisations like Brahma Kumaris with international presence to work to present the right picture of India abroad and dispel rumours being spread about it.

"We also have to admit that in the 75 years after Independence, a malaise has afflicted our society, our nation and us all. The malaise is that we turned away from our duties and did not give them primacy," he said. "People only talked of their rights all these years and fought for them. Speaking of rights may be right to some extent in certain circumstances. But forgetting one's duties completely has played a huge role in keeping India weak," he added. He called for everyone to work together to discharge their duties that will remove social ills and also take India to new heights.

In his speech, PM Modi said that a society is being built that stands firmly on the foundation of equality and social justice. The coming 25 years are of hard work, sacrifice, austerity and penance, he said, adding this period of 25 years is one to get back what our society has lost in hundreds of years of slavery. Our progress lies in the progress of the nation, he asserted.

India preps for R-Day celebrations

In the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, no foreign chief guests from Central Asian countries will be present for the Republic Day parade. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. instead of 10 am, the Defence Ministry informed during a media briefing. Further, for the first time ever, special invitations will be given to sanitation workers, labourers etc - those who usually don’t get to witness the January 26 parade. The national capital has been converted into a no-fly zone i.e. flying of drones, UAVs, hot air balloons has also been prohibited.