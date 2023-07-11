DVAC Files Chargesheet Against Former AIADMK Minister Kamaraj In Rs 127 Crore DA Case

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in the disproportionate assets case against former minister for Food and Civil supplies, R Kamaraj. Kamaraj is also an AIADMK leader, the party which is currently in alliance with the BJP in the state of Tamil Nadu. A detailed chargesheet of 810 pages and nearly 18,000 documents in huge boxes have been submitted in the Thiruvarur district court.

When Kamaraj was a minister in the AIADMK regime, the DVAC registered a case against him for accumulation of Rs.127 crores of disproportionate assets. DVAC also conducted raids in July 2022 on Kamaraj’s properties and people connected to him. After completing searches in almost 52 places, DVAC stated that around Rs 41 lakhs, 963 sovereigns of gold, 24 kgs of silver, iPhones, tablets, laptops, pen drives and hard disks were recovered. Apart from this, an unaccounted amount of Rs 15.5 lakhs and locker keys were also retrieved.

Following this a case was registered against Kamaraj for possessing disproportionate assets of over Rs 58 crores. The case was filed against six people including Kamaraj, his sons Inban and Iniyan, and his friends Chandrasekhar, Krishnamurthy, and Udhayakumar.

With further investigation, it was disclosed that Kamaraj had acquired shares in M/s Narc Hotels Private Limited and purchased assets in the name of the same entity through his close associates Chandrasekhar, Krishnamurthy, and Udhayakumar. Kamaraj also allegedly constructed a multi-speciality hospital in the name of Sri Kamatchi Medical Centre, a unit of Sri Vasudevaperumal Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. for his two sons Iniyan and Inban, which are disproportionate to the known sources of income for which they could not account satisfactorily.

The DVAC was established by the Tamil Nadu government as part of an organised effort to combat corruption in public administration. The Government's Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department has administrative jurisdiction over the DVAC.