DVAC Raids Ex-AIADMK Min's Premises; Oppn Asks DMK Govt To ‘focus On Welfare Not Vendetta’

In a statement, AIADMK said they fear that the current DMK government of taking revenge on former AIADMK ministers. After the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday, raided 55 properties linked to SP Velumani the AIADMK asked the DMK government to “focus on public welfare”. In a joint statement, opposition leader and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and coordinator O Pannerselvam said they fear that the current DMK government is taking revenge on former AIADMK ministers and functionaries instead of focusing on public welfare. They said that with “False propaganda being continuously spread against SP Velumani”, the raids conducted today are condemnable. “The party is always ready to face the false accusations spread against the former minister both legally and politically. However, without any proof, accusing someone of corruption is unfair,” the statement said.

The DVAC raids began around 7 am, in Coimbatore, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Dindigul, and other places. This comes weeks after a similar operation was carried against former transport minister MR Vijayabaskar. In Coimbatore, nine MLAs, AIADMK functionaries, and hundreds of supporters gathered in front of Velumani’s residence in Kuniyamuthur. The supporters removed barricades and engaged in a heated argument with the around 50 police personnel deployed there. The protesters staged a dharna and raised slogans against the DMK.

Velumani was interrogated at the MLA hostel in Chennai for more than six hours on Tuesday. AIADMK cadres gathered in large numbers in front of the place, following which security was tightened.

The DVAC has registered a case against the former minister based on a 2018 petition filed by RS Bharathi, Rajya Sabha MP, and V Jayaraman, convenor of NGO Arappor Iyakkam. Seventeen members have been named in the FIR, including Velumani and his brother P Anbarasan. They have been booked under sections 120 B r/w 420 , 409 IPC, section 13(2) r/w 13 (1) (c) and 13 (1) (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act r/w 109 IPC.

According to the FIR, the minister extended favouritism in construction and goods/services tenders to his brother, relatives, and associated companies. “During the year 2014-2018, the total worth of tenders allotted to his closely associated companies is approx Rs 464.02 crores in Greater Chennai Corporation and approx Rs 346.81 crores in Coimbatore Municipal Corporation,” the FIR added. As per the latest reports, Chandraprakash of the KCP engineering firm, also named in the FIR, was admitted to a private hospital after he developed chest pain.

