NDA Seat Sharing For Bihar Polls: Dy CM, Union Min Paswan Confident Of Amicable Solution

After LJP MP and younger brother of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Pashupati Nath Paras had demanded at least 43 seats for the LJP and 100 seats each for the BJP-JDU in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in Patna that seat-sharing will be resolved once all the alliance partners sit together.

Ram Vilas Paswan while speaking to Republic TV said, "Pashupati Paras might have demanded 43 seats, calculating that we have 7 MPs and each Lok Sabha constituency has 6 assembly segments. In that way- 42-43 seats. Wherever our party is, we are rock solid with the alliance and the base vote of our party is transferrable. Seat sharing shall be resolved amicably when all the alliance party leaders will sit together when the time comes."

'Seat sharing is a very small issue'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already declared Nitish Kumar as the Chief Ministerial face for 2020 Vidhan sabha elections in a public meeting in the Vaishali district of Bihar. Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and senior BJP leader Sushil Modi said,

"When we have already declared Nitish Kumar as the leader of the alliance then seat sharing is a very small issue. It shall be resolved." JDU Vice President Prashant Kishor had created a controversy by demanding a larger share of seats for the JDU.

In fact, Kishore had suggested that JDU will be a bigger party in Bihar Vidhan sabha elections and seat-sharing will be done on the pattern of 2010 assembly elections when JDU had contested 141 seats and BJP 102 seats. JDU at any cost wants to contest at least 125 seats this time, leaving the rest for the BJP -LJP. Now the question is- will the BJP concede to Nitish Kumar's demands.

