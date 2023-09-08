'Dynasts Against Hindus': Rajeev Chandrasekhar Launches Scathing Attack On Opposition

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday launched a no holds barred attack on the opposition parties regarding Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘eradicate Sanatan Dharma’ remark. Sharing a video of multiple leaders captioned with “Dynasts against Hindus”, Rajeev said that these leaders are united by their hate against Bharat, its people, values and Dharma.

He also attacked I.N.D.I.A bloc saying that its leaders continue to purportedly abuse and spew hate speech against Hindu faith.

Taking to X (Twitter), the central minister wrote, “Dynasts against Hindus - United in their hate against #Bharat, its people, values and dharma, UPA aka I.N.D.I alliance continues to abuse and spew #hatespeech against #Hindu faith. These Dynasts deliberately incite religious sentiments while shamelessly disrespecting Art 25 of Indian #Constitution that provides freedom of #religion to all Indians. They are desperate to sow seeds of discord amongst people & work totally against PM @narendramodi ji’s vision of #SabkaSaathSabkaVishwas,”

In a conclave on September 2, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, made the following statement, “Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana,.”

This statement sparked a contentious discussion in the political community, with both supporters and opponents weighing in. On September 7, Lok Sabha Member A Raja added that Udhayanidhi had simply linked Sanatan Dharma to ailments like malaria and dengue, but Sanatan Dharma should actually be equated to worse ailments like HIV.

An FIR was filed against Stalin Junior in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was booked for violating IPC Sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) at the Civil Lines Police Station in Kanpur.

On September 4, Legal Rights Observatory gave Chennai Police a legal notice to prosecute Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his "Sanatan Dharma" remarks. The notice urged the Greater Chennai Police to detain the DMK leader in accordance with Sections 153A and B, 295A, 298 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).