'Dynasty, Money & Katta In Tamil Nadu': BJP's JP Nadda Hits Out At MK Stalin-led DMK Govt

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, BJP chief JP Nadda on September 23 accused the incumbent government of playing petty politics in the state. Calling the government a "Dynastic Money Swindling Katta Panchayat", Nadda said that the DMK government always misguided the people of Tamil Nadu. He also alleged that the state government is legitimising corruption in the southern state.

Elaborating on what the DMK stands for, the national president of BJP said, "DMK government is playing petty politics in the state. They have always misguided the people of Tamil Nadu. They are perpetrating dynastic rule and are legitimising corruption. D stands for 'Dynasty', M for 'Money Swindling' and K stands for 'Katta panchayat'."

"It is the DMK ideology, there is just one family who is running the show. They is bringing in a dynasty and they are swindling all the money. They run the government to benefit their family. From police station to everywhere else, there is katta panchayat," he added.

Nadda hits out at DMK for price hike

Nadda further accused the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government of doing the blame game and said, "DMK goes for price hike, power hike and misleads people. DMK people do not understand the difference between state, Centre and concurrent subjects. They do not understand it, and do the blame game."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to developmental initiatives for women, farmers, youth and deprived sections of society, whereas the dynastic rule of the DMK government is committed to fuel corruption," he added.

Nadda hails BJP for addressing regional desires

Hailing BJP for addressing the regional desire of the people, Nadda said, "The BJP is the country's only national party and under the leadership of PM Modi, it is addressing people's regional desires, including those in Tamil Nadu, Tamil language and literature, culture and going forward."

Slamming Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK, the BJP chief said, "The DMK is trying to divide the society and bring hatred. Beyond division, you have no vision. Ideologically, you are a big zero. Our ideology is to usher in development for the people."

Image: PTI, ANI