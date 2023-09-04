Dynasty People Won't Understand 'Sanatan Dharma': Telangana Guv Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin

Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan slammed the Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A over the controversial remarks made by DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin against 'Sanatan Dharma' and said that such people come from dynasty politics and thus won't understand the significance of 'Sanatan Dharma.'

He said, "Nowadays, nobody can prevent the ideology of 'Sanatan Dharma'...now Diwali is celebrated even in Parliaments of other countries. There has been the construction of Hanuman temples or Amman temples in all parts of the world. It is a way of life...they (DMK) do not like the word disciplined. They should first understand 'Sanatan Dharma', and let them read about it."

Slamming the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's comments, he said, "This is a mischievous comment and he is still reiterating it. They don't know what 'Sanatan Dharma' is."

Launching a veiled attack at the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, the Governor said, "They come from a dynasty and they don't learn anything."

Stalin's comments led to widespread criticism

The comments have led to widespread outrage in the country, and the BJP has questioned the lack of response from the key Opposition leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Nitish Kumar.

Udhayanidhi Stalin made these comments while comparing Sanatan Dharma to diseases like Malaria and Dengue and called for its eradication during a recent public address.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slams I.N.D.I.A

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing media on the anti-Hindu remark said, "He (Udhayanidhi) compared 'Sanatan Dharma' with dengue and malaria. Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram who is facing a serious trial over corruption charges, also supported this, saying this is right. I want to raise a big question - Why is Rahul Gandhi silent?"

He questioned, "Rahul Gandhi says ‘I am Hindu’. He talks about his gotra, visits temples, and performs Puja. So when we said that he is being pretentious for votes, this is now coming true. Why is Nitish Kumar silent? Why is his deputy Tejashwi who took his father to Siddhivinayak temple quiet over this? Was it only for a show?"

Referring to the I.N.D.I.A alliance as Ghamandiya (arrogant), he said, "The Ghamandiya alliance, for the sake of vote bank politics, is making statements against Hinduism and 'Sanatan Dharma'. They will continue doing this for votes. Their ideology is anti-Hindu."